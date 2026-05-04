Ellendale High School students in Mrs. Gibson’s Law and Justice and North Dakota Studies classes got an inside look at the judicial system on April 30. Judge James Shockman welcomed the group to his master calendar court session, taking time before the docket began to explain courtroom procedures and field thoughtful questions from the students.
Judge James Shockman, in front of the U.S. flag, and the Ellendale High School Law and Justice and N.D. Stuides classes.
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Ellendale High School Classes visit District Court
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