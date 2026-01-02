MACAU, January 2 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue an exquisite “Annual Album 2025” on 5th January 2026. On the cover, two intertwined snakes with stamp-like textures coil gracefully to form an elegant infinity symbol, symbolizing the continuous and ever-lasting inheritance of philatelic culture. The tails of the snakes transform into a calligraphy brush and a pencil respectively, just like the small stamps, with one end engraved with the gravitas of history and the other depicting the brilliance of art. The background is adorned with various flowers, symbolizing Macao stamps being as delightful as flowers blooming in Spring.

The album comprises the full collection of 14 sets of stamps and 10 souvenir sheets issued in 2025. The inside pages present Macao’s beautiful philatelic products in the form of loose-leaf pages, on which the coloured stamp images and technical data are printed.

The “Annual Album 2025”, priced at MOP560.00, will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office, the Communications Museum and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office from 5th January 2026. It is certainly an excellent product, either as a collectable or a fabulous gift.

To meet the needs of different collectors, customers can also purchase the empty Annual Album, the inside pages are printed with the design of the philatelic products, making it convenient for collectors to organize and protect their 2025 Macao stamps and souvenir sheets. The empty Annual Album is priced at MOP180.00.