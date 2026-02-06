Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025
MACAU, February 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, after discounting the effect of inflation, the average real wage index of construction workers (90.8) went down by 1.9% year-on-year in 2025. The average price index of construction materials for residential buildings was 122.3, down by 1.1%.
In terms of main occupations, the real wage index of painters grew by 5.8% year-on-year in 2025, while that of bricklayers & plasterers fell by 3.0%.
As regards construction materials, the price indices of timber and concrete decreased by 1.8% and 1.4% respectively year-on-year in 2025, while that of electric wires increased by 2.1%.
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the real wage index of construction workers (85.9) dropped by 3.4% quarter-on-quarter, whereas the price index of construction materials for residential buildings rose slightly by 0.2% to 122.4.
