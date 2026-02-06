Submit Release
Company statistics for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, February 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 4,678 new companies were incorporated in 2025, up by 123 year-on-year. The majority of the new companies were engaged in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services, with 1,640 and 1,352 respectively. Number of companies in dissolution totalled 946 in 2025. Number of companies showed a net increase of 3,732, up by 275 year-on-year.

Total value of registered capital of the new companies stood at MOP545 million in 2025. Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 3,430 new companies (73.3% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the corresponding value of capital (MOP88 million) accounted for 16.2% of the total. Meanwhile, 52 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP287 million) made up 52.7% of the total.

Analysed by quarter, number of newly incorporated companies and   companies in dissolution totalled 1,401 and 233 respectively in the fourth quarter of 2025. Number of companies showed a net increase of 1,168.

As regards origin of capital of the newly incorporated companies, capital from the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Chinese mainland stood at MOP76 million and MOP32 million respectively, representing 61.2% and 26.0% of the total. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area amounted to MOP10 million, with Zhuhai accounting for 45.7%. Capital from the Hong Kong Special Administration Region totalled MOP9 million.

