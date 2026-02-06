Bilateral Meeting held between CTT and the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) of Hong Kong

MACAU, February 6 - In order to strengthen the cooperation between the regulatory bodies of Hong Kong and Macao, a bilateral meeting between Macao CTT and Hong Kong OFCA was held in Hong Kong on 4 February 2026.

Under the leadership respectively of Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of CTT and Mr. Chaucer Leung, Director-General of Communications, two delegations had thorough communications on various critical issues. The bilateral meeting not only enhanced the communications and understanding between the regulatory bodies of two regions, but also provided references and guidance for policy implementation and the development approach of the telecommunications services of two regions.

The agenda of this meeting focused on the development of 5G/5G-A mobile networks, updating of various telecommunications licences and legislations, and the experience sharing on the planning of 2G and 3G network shutdown. In addition, both parties also exchanged views on the preventive measures against telecommunications fraud, such as the formulation and update of the various technical standards of real-name registration for SIM cards.