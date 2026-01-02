MPD Investigating 37th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at approximately 1:02 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the rear of a building in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. Officers located two adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment. After all lifesaving measures failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The second victim remains hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Darnell Bassett of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25195572

