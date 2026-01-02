Employee Burnout May Start with Personal Foundation, Not Workload, Framework Suggests

Founder Of Levels Of Self & 100LevelUp.com Arthur Palyan

Arthur Palyan On Stage

Arthur Palyan Best Life Coach 2025

Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

Free assessment tool helps workers identify overlooked factor in workplace exhaustion

The employee crushing it at work but falling apart at home isn't lazy. They're operating at the wrong level. You can't pour from an empty cup, but we've built entire careers trying. ”
— Arthur Palyan
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 76 percent of employees reporting burnout, according to Gallup, a California life coach suggests the root cause may not be workload or workplace culture but something more foundational.

Arthur Palyan, creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework and Best Life Coach California 2025, points to a pattern he sees repeatedly: high performers who excel at external impact while neglecting their relationship with themselves.

"The employee crushing it at work but falling apart at home isn't lazy. They're operating at the wrong level," says Palyan. "You can't pour from an empty cup, but we've built entire careers trying."

His framework identifies seven levels of personal development, starting with Individual Self and moving through Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations. The premise: each level requires the previous one as foundation.

Palyan has released a free assessment tool that takes between one and five minutes, helping users identify which level needs attention. No email or account required.

The World Health Organization officially recognized burnout as an occupational phenomenon in 2019. Since then, rates have increased, with the American Institute of Stress reporting that 83 percent of US workers suffer from work-related stress.

The tool is not a replacement for workplace policy changes or professional support but offers individuals a framework for understanding their own patterns.

"Companies can fix culture. But individuals have to fix their foundation," Palyan says. "This tool shows them where to start."

Palyan also created Level Up, a free gamified self-awareness game featuring over 3,500 real-life scenarios, now available in six languages.

The 1-minute assessment is available at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html. The full 5-minute version is at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html

Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770
artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Employee Burnout May Start with Personal Foundation, Not Workload, Framework Suggests

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770 artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Company/Organization
Levels Of Self

Valencia, California,
United States
+1 818-439-9770
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

Learn More About Levels Of Self

More From This Author
Employee Burnout May Start with Personal Foundation, Not Workload, Framework Suggests
Free Self-Awareness Tool Launches as Therapist Wait Times Exceed Six Weeks Nationwide
The Real Reason 88% of Resolutions Fail Has Nothing to Do with Willpower
View All Stories From This Author