Employee Burnout May Start with Personal Foundation, Not Workload, Framework Suggests

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 76 percent of employees reporting burnout, according to Gallup, a California life coach suggests the root cause may not be workload or workplace culture but something more foundational.Arthur Palyan, creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework and Best Life Coach California 2025, points to a pattern he sees repeatedly: high performers who excel at external impact while neglecting their relationship with themselves."The employee crushing it at work but falling apart at home isn't lazy. They're operating at the wrong level," says Palyan. "You can't pour from an empty cup, but we've built entire careers trying."His framework identifies seven levels of personal development, starting with Individual Self and moving through Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations. The premise: each level requires the previous one as foundation.Palyan has released a free assessment tool that takes between one and five minutes, helping users identify which level needs attention. No email or account required.The World Health Organization officially recognized burnout as an occupational phenomenon in 2019. Since then, rates have increased, with the American Institute of Stress reporting that 83 percent of US workers suffer from work-related stress.The tool is not a replacement for workplace policy changes or professional support but offers individuals a framework for understanding their own patterns."Companies can fix culture. But individuals have to fix their foundation," Palyan says. "This tool shows them where to start."Palyan also created Level Up , a free gamified self-awareness game featuring over 3,500 real-life scenarios, now available in six languages.The 1-minute assessment is available at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html . The full 5-minute version is at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html

