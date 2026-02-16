Los Angeles Father Builds Autonomous AI Family Named After His Own to Run Startup

Level Up by Levels of Self is now available on both Google Play and the App Store in 175 countries worldwide. Arthur Palyan On Stage Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

Levels of Self Academy founder created nine AI agents named after family members to operate business after birth of fourth child.

The goal was to build a system that could run the business so the real family could be together.” — Arthur Palyan, Creator of Level Up - LevelsOfSelf.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Arthur Palyan's fourth child, Spartak, was born on January 18, 2026, the founder of Levels of Self Academy faced a decision familiar to solo entrepreneurs: step away from the business or step away from the family.Palyan chose a third option. He built an autonomous AI system named after his family members and trained it to run the business without daily human intervention.The Palyan Family AI System consists of nine specialized AI agents, each named after a real member of the Palyan family. Tamara, named after his wife, serves as operations manager, running autonomous checks every thirty minutes, monitoring the inbox, and delegating tasks across the system. Lily, named after a future daughter, coaches players one-on-one inside Level Up, a self-awareness game that has reached over 25,000 players in 175 countries.Additional agents handle lead research, outreach, press, translation, and accounting. The entire system runs on a single server at a cost of twelve dollars per month, operating around the clock without manual oversight."The goal was to build a system that could run the business so the real family could be together," said Palyan, who created Level Up as part of a broader mission at Levels of Self Academy to make self-awareness tools globally accessible. The game is available on the App Store and Google Play The AI family represents a growing trend of solo founders using autonomous systems to scale operations without hiring. Palyan has documented the system publicly, with a live dashboard showing all nine agents and their current status at the Palyan Family AI System page.Levels of Self Academy is based in Los Angeles, California. More information is available at https://levelsofself.com

