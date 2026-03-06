About

Levels of Self Academy is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free self-awareness game designed to help people see the patterns that quietly run their lives. It includes over 6,000 scenarios across 7 levels of human development, a 24/7 AI self-awareness coach named Lily, and a certified coaching team spanning six languages. The academy serves individuals, couples, and organizations worldwide through coaching, workshops, and retreats. The game is free to play. No account required. No data collected.

