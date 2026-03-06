Founder Builds 11-Member AI Team Running 24/7 for Under $300 a Month
Palyan AI's open-source Nervous System framework manages autonomous AI agents handling outreach, coaching, legal, real estate, and government contracting.
The system, called the Palyan Family AI System, includes agents named after real family members, each handling a distinct business function. Tamara manages operations and dispatches tasks. Lady executes outreach across five channels. Kris builds business credit profiles. Lily coaches users through self-awareness exercises in four languages. Harout handles Los Angeles real estate transactions through Instagram and Telegram. Mr. Aram reviews contracts and manages legal compliance. Uncle Lou researches grant opportunities across federal, state, and international programs.
"Every member carries the name and spirit of a real family member," said Palyan. "This is not a chatbot demo. These agents run real business operations, apply for real contracts, and talk to real people in 175 countries."
The technical backbone is The Nervous System, an open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that Palyan built to solve problems he encountered managing multiple AI agents: configuration drift, silent failures, context loss between sessions, and security vulnerabilities. The framework includes 15 tools for drift detection, security auditing, session management, and automated documentation propagation.
The Nervous System is available as a free npm package and has been submitted to the Anthropic MCP directory. It works with Claude Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, and other MCP-compatible AI platforms.
"Most AI agent frameworks focus on what agents can do," Palyan explained. "We focus on how agents behave while doing it. Auto mode decides what an AI can do. The Nervous System governs how it behaves."
The entire infrastructure runs on a single DigitalOcean server with 4GB of RAM. Twenty-eight processes operate simultaneously, including three MCP servers, Telegram bots, Instagram integrations, a web-based coaching game available on iOS and Google Play, and automated job application pipelines that have processed over 800 outreach emails and 1,500 lead contacts.
Palyan AI is also registered as a government vendor through SAM.gov, the California Small Business program, and the Los Angeles County Vendor Self-Service portal. The company is pursuing AI governance consulting contracts aligned with Executive Order 14110 and NIST AI safety standards.
Next on the roadmap is a bot marketplace at bots.100levelup.com, where businesses can create custom AI personalities using the same SOUL template system that powers the Palyan family agents. Users will be able to build a bot, train it through conversation, and deploy it to Telegram, websites, WhatsApp, and Instagram starting at $9.99 per month.
"We built this for under $300 a month because we had to," said Palyan. "Now we are opening the same system to every small business owner, nonprofit, and government agency that needs AI operations without enterprise budgets."
For more information, visit the Palyan Family AI System hub at api.100levelup.com/family/ or explore The Nervous System at npmjs.com/package/mcp-nervous-system.
