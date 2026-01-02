The Real Reason 88% of Resolutions Fail Has Nothing to Do with Willpower

Free assessment tool helps users identify which of seven personal development levels needs attention first

Someone trying to fix their marriage while ignoring their relationship with themselves is building on an unstable foundation. The resolution isn't wrong. The sequence is."
— Arthur Palyan
SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With research showing that 88 percent of New Year's resolutions fail, a California life coach says the problem isn't willpower or motivation. It's sequence.

Arthur Palyan, founder of Levels of Self and Best Life Coach California 2025, has released a free assessment tool based on his 7 Levels of Self framework. The premise challenges conventional self-help wisdom: personal development has a specific order, and skipping levels leads to collapse.

"Someone trying to fix their marriage while ignoring their relationship with themselves is building on an unstable foundation," says Palyan. "The resolution isn't wrong. The sequence is."

The seven levels move from Individual Self through Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations. According to Palyan, each level requires the previous one as a foundation.

The free assessment takes between one and five minutes and identifies which level needs attention. No email or account is required.

The tool comes as Americans spend an estimated $14 billion annually on self-improvement, according to market research firm Marketdata. Yet studies consistently show most resolutions fail within weeks.

Palyan developed the framework after a decade of training through programs including Landmark Worldwide, Insight Seminars, and MITT. He also created Level Up, a free gamified self-awareness tool featuring over 3,500 real-life scenarios, now available in six languages.

The 1-minute assessment is available at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html. The full 5-minute version is at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

