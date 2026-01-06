Free Self-Awareness Game Expands to 30 Million Dutch Speakers Worldwide

Laurie Van Werde Llagostera, Catalonia, Spain Levels Of Self Transformational Training Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

Level Up now available in Dutch across Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname, and South Africa

Dutch culture values directness and practicality. But even direct cultures carry invisible patterns — expectations around success, independence, and what it means to ask for help.” — Arthur Palyan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025, has announced a partnership with Laurie Van Werde to bring his free self-awareness game, Level Up , to the 30 million Dutch speakers worldwide.Van Werde, based in Catalonia, Spain, will serve as the platform's first Dutch-speaking coach, offering sessions in both Dutch and English. She will also lead translation efforts to make the game's 3,500+ real-life scenarios accessible to users in the Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname, and South Africa."Dutch culture values directness and practicality," said Palyan. "But even direct cultures carry invisible patterns — expectations around success, independence, and what it means to ask for help. Laurie will help Dutch speakers see what they've been carrying without knowing it."Van Werde brings a unique skill set to the partnership. In addition to coaching, she is completing certifications in hypnosis, EFT tapping, and NLP — modalities she will integrate with the 7 Levels of Self framework."I saw what Arthur built and I knew I had to be part of it," said Van Werde. "This game shows people things about themselves they've never seen. I want every Dutch speaker to have access to that."Level Up has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg Terminal, and over 100 media outlets. The game is free, requires no signup, and can be played at 100levelup.com The Dutch expansion is part of Palyan's larger mission to bring pattern recognition tools to underserved language communities worldwide. The platform currently offers coaching in English, Spanish, Korean, Armenian, and now Dutch.Dutch-speaking users interested in coaching can connect with Van Werde through the Level Up platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.