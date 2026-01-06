Free Self-Awareness Game Seeks Translators and Coaches to Reach 5 Billion People Worldwide

Arthur Palyan On Stage Hollywoood,CA Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA Laurie Van Werde Llagostera, Catalonia, Spain Retreat In Armenia August 2025 Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

Level Up offers passive income opportunity to bilingual coaches willing to translate and serve their communities

Five billion people don't speak English as their first language. Most self-help content ignores them. We're changing that — and we're paying people to help us do it.” — Arthur Palyan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025, has announced a global expansion of his free self-awareness game, Level Up , seeking bilingual coaches and translators to bring the platform to non-English-speaking communities worldwide.The initiative targets the estimated five billion people globally who do not speak English as their first language and often lack access to personal development resources in their native languages."Most self-help content ignores them," said Palyan. "That's changing."INTERNATIONAL COACHES JOIN PLATFORMAurora Maier and Laurie Van Werde have joined as the platform's first international coaching partners. Maier, based in California, will serve Korean-speaking users in the United States and South Korea. Van Werde, based in Spain, will serve Dutch-speaking users across the Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname, and South Africa."The game is so pretty and every line is a gem," said Maier. "I'm excited to bring this to the Korean community.""I saw what Arthur built and I knew I had to be part of it," said Van Werde. "This game shows people things about themselves they've never seen."EXPANSION SEEKS ADDITIONAL LANGUAGESLevel Up is now recruiting native speakers of Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, Arabic, Portuguese, French, Bengali, Russian, Japanese, Vietnamese, Turkish, Italian, German, and Tagalog to join the coaching network.Partners will have the opportunity to translate the game's 3,500+ real-life scenarios into their native language and provide coaching services to their communities. The platform operates on a flat fee structure, with coaches retaining the majority of their earnings."This isn't a job — it's a business," said Palyan. "Coaches set their own rates, build their own teams, and serve their own communities."MENTAL HEALTH ACCESS GAPThe World Health Organization reports that one in two people will experience a mental health challenge in their lifetime, with most lacking access to care — particularly in non-English-speaking regions."Motivation is useless," said Palyan. "Pattern recognition is what changes lives. This game shows people what they couldn't see before — and coaches help them break free."Level Up has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg Terminal, and over 100 media outlets. The game is free, requires no signup, and is available at 100levelup.com Interested coaches and translators may contact the Level Up team directly through the platform.

