THE CREATORS SETTING NEW STANDARDS FOR WEDDING EXCELLENCE

The Stories Behind the Menus, Rings, and Cakes That Matter

Weddings are one of the few moments where food, design, and emotion all collide.” — Christina Cates, Show Host

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, January 4, 2026, CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL returns to the airwaves on AM970 Radio with a new year’s premiere that celebrates the craft, creativity, and emotion behind modern weddings.Each week, host Christina Cates—a seasoned hospitality professional with more than two decades of experience in some of New York City’s most respected restaurants—explores the people, ideas, and innovations shaping today’s food and beverage landscape. The show airs Sunday nights at 9 PM on AM 970 The Answer, with episodes available on all major podcast platforms.With holiday engagements at their peak, this week’s episode dives into the artistry that transforms a wedding from an event into an experience, featuring three experts whose work defines the details couples remember most: the menu, the rings, and the cake.“Weddings are one of the few moments where food, design, and emotion all collide,” says host Christina Cates. “What I love about this week’s guests is that each of them brings a level of intention and artistry that turns a celebration into something deeply personal. They don’t just create products—they create memories.”FEATURED GUESTSRICH LEVY — Founder and CEO, Butter & VineRich Levy is the founder of Butter & Vine, a full‑service catering and events company based in Chicago, Illinois. Launched in January 2020, the company pivoted to meal delivery just eight weeks later when the pandemic halted in‑person gatherings. As events returned, Butter & Vine re‑emerged as a premier catering partner for weddings, corporate functions, fundraisers, and large‑scale celebrations across Chicagoland. Levy leads a core team of 12 full‑time staff and up to 75 event specialists, many of whom have collaborated for more than 20 years. Known for custom menus, elevated beverage programs, and hospitality‑driven service, Butter & Vine continues to grow with a long‑term vision of operating a dedicated event venue in Chicago.Website: https://www.butterandvine.com MICHELLE LUCHESE — Chief Executive Officer and Co‑Founder, Manly BandsMichelle Luchese is the CEO and co‑founder of Manly Bands, the wedding‑ring company redefining what men’s rings can be through bold design, inclusive sizing, and materials that reflect personal identity. Since 2016, the company has offered rings crafted from meteorite, dinosaur fossils, whiskey barrels, guitar strings, tungsten, and more. Luchese, a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, helped grow Manly Bands from a garage‑run startup into a multimillion‑dollar brand operating out of a 35,000‑square‑foot facility in Utah, where more than 80 percent of its rings are produced in‑house. She oversees brand, product, and operations, shaping a company known for storytelling‑driven marketing and a commitment to making wedding rings meaningful, not generic.Website: https://www.manlybands.com ARLENE MURRAY — Owner and Lead Cake Designer, Polkadot Cake ShopArlene Murray is the owner and lead cake designer of Polkadot Cake Shop, a full‑service custom bakery located at 137 Stuyvesant Avenue in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Founded in 2011, Polkadot is known for its scratch‑made desserts, small‑batch baking, and high‑quality ingredients, including real butter and pure Madagascar vanilla beans. Murray, a self‑taught baker with a background in human resources and an M.S. in Marriage and Family Therapy, has built a business that now includes the Polkadot Cupcake Truck, a custom cake studio, and a vintage vending camper for private events. Her work has been featured on Food Network, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Cooking Channel, NBC New York Live, and in numerous regional and national publications. Polkadot Cake Shop is also a recipient of The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame.Website: https://www.polkadotcakeshop.com ABOUT THE HOSTCulinary Confidential is hosted by Christina Cates, a hospitality professional with more than 20 years of experience in New York City’s restaurant industry. She holds a Restaurant Management degree from The Art Institute of New York City and has served in leadership roles including Assistant Restaurant Director at Tavern on the Green and General Manager at both The Palm Restaurant and Almond Tribeca. Cates brings a global perspective and a deep appreciation for craft, culture, and service to every conversation, engaging chefs, founders, artisans, and innovators across the culinary world.Website: https://culinaryconfidentialchristina.com/ WHY LISTENThis episode explores how today’s couples are reshaping wedding traditions through personalization—whether through a bespoke menu, a meaningful ring, or a cake that doubles as a work of art. Listeners will hear from three experts whose creativity and craftsmanship help transform a single day into a lasting memory.TUNE INCulinary ConfidentialSunday at 9 PM (Eastern) on AM 970 The AnswerEpisodes are available on major podcast platforms, including Amazon, Apple, iHeart, and Spotify, with on‑demand listening for audiences who want to revisit the stories, strategies, and flavors shaping today’s culinary and hospitality landscape.Join us behind the scenes of today's most personalized celebrations and learn about the new expectations that are shaping weddings nationwide.

