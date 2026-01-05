DR. JOANNA MASSEY AND FRED VOCCOLA DISCUSS FREE SPEECH AND AI‑DRIVEN DISRUPTION

JOANNA DODD MASSEY (left), FRED VOCCOLA (right) LUCAS & MERT, CO-HOSTS, SHAKE IT OFF

A hard‑hitting look at the dynamics reshaping culture, power, and the future of work.

This episode is a wake up call for anyone trying to make sense of the world we’re living in.” — Mert Roberts, Co-Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM970 Radio Announces January 11 Broadcast of “ Shake It Off with Mert & Lucas, LIVE! ” Featuring Conversations on Free Speech, Digital Culture, and the AI RevolutionAM970 Radio will air a new episode of Shake It Off with Mert & Lucas, LIVE! on Sunday, January 11, from 7–9 PM (Eastern). Hosts Mert Roberts and Lucas A. Ferrara return with two hours of sharp analysis, spirited debate, and high impact interviews exploring the forces reshaping public discourse and organizational leadership.“We’re living in a moment where technology is rewriting the rules faster than society can keep up,” said Lucas A. Ferrara. “Our goal is to cut through the noise, challenge assumptions, and give listeners the clarity they’re not getting anywhere else.”Co host Mert Roberts added, “Every week, we bring conversations that matter — the kind that push people to think, question, and engage. This episode is a wake up call for anyone trying to make sense of the world we’re living in.”Hour 1: Free Speech, Accountability & The Digital AgeGuest: Dr. Joanna Dodd MasseyThe program opens with Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey, media executive, psychologist, and author of Free Speech Is Not a Free Pass to Spew Hate. Massey examines the widening divide between the constitutional right to speak and the responsibility to do so without causing harm.Drawing on constitutional principles, behavioral science, and decades advising Fortune 500 companies, she unpacks how digital platforms amplify, monetize, and weaponize speech — and why society must confront the real world consequences of outrage driven ecosystems.This conversation offers a clear, unflinching look at the future of democracy, digital culture, and public discourse.Guest Website: https://www.joannadoddmassey.com Hour 2: Leading Through the AI RevolutionGuest: Fred VoccolaIn the second hour, technology entrepreneur and Simpro Group CEO Fred Voccola joins the show to discuss his new book, The Coming Disruption. Voccola argues that artificial intelligence is not a passing trend but a structural transformation that will redefine leadership, accelerate competitive divides, and force organizations to rethink how they operate.Drawing on decades leading global technology firms, he outlines why AI First companies will outpace legacy models, how entrepreneurial leadership must evolve, and what organizations must do immediately to survive and thrive.This hour delivers a candid, practical roadmap for anyone navigating the future of work, innovation, and competitive advantage.Guest Website: https://www.simprogroup.com/ About the HostsLucas A. Ferrara — New York attorney, law professor, award winning film producer, and editorial strategist. Ferrara blends legal expertise with creative storytelling to illuminate the intersections of politics, power, and culture.Mert Roberts — A seasoned commentator known for incisive analysis, sharp wit, and the ability to make complex issues accessible and engaging.Broadcast InformationLIVE on AM970 Radio | Sunday, January 11 | 7–9 PM (Eastern)Replays available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and additional platforms.More information: https://shakeitofflive.com/ Shake It Off with Mert & Lucas, LIVE! — more than a show. It’s a wake up call.

