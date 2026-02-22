FESTIVAL STANDOUT -- CHILDREN OF THE PINES -- NOW STREAMING ON AMAZON PRIME

CHILDREN OF THE PINES POSTER

Joshua Morgan’s feature debut — a chilling blend of memory, mystery, and the supernatural.

I wanted the film to explore how the uncanny seeps into ordinary life, how something otherworldly can hide in the quiet moments we overlook.” — Joshua Morgan, writer-director

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful festival run marked by critical praise and strong audience response, the psychological–supernatural drama CHILDREN OF THE PINES — written and directed by Joshua Morgan — is now available to stream on Amazon Prime , bringing its eerie, slow burn mystery to a global audience.A RETURN HOME THAT UNLOCKS THE UNEXPLAINEDThe film follows Riley, a college freshman who returns home from spring break expecting a quiet week with her family. As Riley begins to notice small but disturbing inconsistencies — conversations that don’t match, explanations that feel rehearsed, and a growing sense that she is being shielded from something she cannot yet name — she’s drawn into a quiet, escalating search for answers. What she uncovers forces her to confront not only the limits of her memory, but the possibility that something otherworldly has been waiting for her return.Blending psychological tension with supernatural undercurrents, CHILDREN OF THE PINES explores the moment when the familiar becomes strange, and the world you thought you knew begins to shift beneath your feet.ABOUT JOSHUA MORGANJoshua Morgan is an emerging writer director whose work fuses atmospheric realism with the uncanny. His films often explore the emotional and supernatural residue left behind by family histories, using genre elements not for spectacle but to illuminate deeper human truths.Morgan’s short films have screened at regional and national festivals, earning recognition for their tonal control, visual restraint, and ability to build dread through silence, stillness, and character behavior. CHILDREN OF THE PINES marks his feature debut — a patient, unnerving, and deeply human story that showcases his command of mood, ambiguity, and supernatural tension.DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT“In Children of the Pines, the supernatural isn’t spectacle — it’s a language,” said Joshua Morgan. “I wanted the film to explore how the uncanny seeps into ordinary life, how something otherworldly can hide in the quiet moments we overlook. Riley’s return from spring break becomes the moment she realizes the world she trusted has been touched by forces she can’t explain. The story is about that shift — when the familiar becomes strange, when intuition becomes warning, and when you finally understand that something has been waiting for you to notice it.”FROM FESTIVAL SUCCESS TO GLOBAL RELEASEAfter a festival run that included sold out screenings, jury recognitions, and strong critical reception, the film’s arrival on Amazon Prime marks a major milestone for the creative team.“We’re thrilled to share CHILDREN OF THE PINES with a wider audience,” the producers said. “Joshua Morgan’s vision resonated deeply with festival audiences, and we’re excited for viewers everywhere to experience the film on their own terms.”CHILDREN OF THE PINES is now streaming on Amazon Prime in the U.S. and select international territories, with additional regions rolling out soon.

