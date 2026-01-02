Arthur Palyan On Stage Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan, founder of Levels of Self and creator of the Level Up self-awareness game, is now accepting requests for podcast interviews, TV segments, and media features following increased visibility from recent coverage on AP News, Google News, and Yahoo.Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025 , offers a contrarian perspective on personal development. His core message challenges the $15 billion self-help industry: motivation does not create lasting change, pattern recognition does."You can't positive-think your way out of patterns you can't even see," says Palyan.His 7 Levels of Self framework identifies seven stages of personal development with a specific order. The free Level Up game, featuring over 3,500 real-life scenarios, helps users identify which level needs attention. The tool is now available in six languages including English, Spanish, Korean, Armenian, Dutch, and French.Palyan developed the framework after a decade of training through programs including Landmark Worldwide, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral medicine.Topics available for discussion include why high achievers often feel empty despite success, how childhood patterns shape adult behavior, the difference between acceptance and agreement in personal growth, and what the self-help industry gets wrong about lasting change.Palyan runs free monthly masterminds and hosts transformational workshops and international retreats through Levels of Self.Media inquiries can be directed to ArtPalyan@levelsofself.com or (818) 439-9770. High-resolution photos and additional assets available upon request.More information at https://LevelsOfSelf.com and https://100LevelUp.com/assessment.html

