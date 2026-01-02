GCE Global Solutions Launches Enhanced Global Payroll Calculator Powered by Augmented Intelligence

The enhanced Global Payroll Calculator provides free payroll insights for 235 countries in under 60 seconds.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GCE Global Solutions Corp., a global provider of payroll, Employer of Record (EOR), and workforce compliance solutions, today announced the launch of the enhanced version of its Global Payroll Calculator , now powered by Augmented Intelligence and updated with payroll data covering 235 countries, islands, and territories worldwide.The upgraded Global Payroll Calculator reflects GCE’s continued investment in delivering fast, accurate, and accessible payroll intelligence for organizations operating across borders. The tool remains free to use and continues to provide payroll cost estimates in under 60 seconds, maintaining its position as one of the fastest global payroll calculators available on the market.Designed for HR leaders, finance teams, founders, and advisors, the enhanced calculator supports international hiring and expansion planning by offering near-instant visibility into payroll-related considerations across multiple jurisdictions. Its augmented intelligence layer improves calculation consistency and scalability while maintaining a simple, user-friendly experience.“Speed and clarity are critical when companies are making global workforce decisions,” said Andrés Mauricio Rojas Díaz. “By enhancing our Global Payroll Calculator with augmented intelligence and expanding coverage to 235 jurisdictions, we are enabling organizations to model payroll scenarios quickly, confidently, and without barriers.”The updated calculator eliminates lengthy onboarding processes and gated access, allowing users to generate payroll insights without registration requirements. This approach aligns with GCE’s broader strategy of democratizing access to high-quality global workforce intelligence.From a strategic and brand perspective, the launch reinforces GCE’s commitment to transparency, usability, and long-term global growth.“Keeping the calculator free and exceptionally fast was a deliberate decision,” said Yenny Paola Reyes Rodriguez. “This release reflects our belief that organizations should have immediate access to reliable payroll insights as they evaluate international growth opportunities in our GCE's 132 places worldwide .”The enhanced Global Payroll Calculator is available now through the GCE Global Solutions website and supports organizations at every stage of global expansion, from early market evaluation to multi-country workforce planning.About GCE Global Solutions Corp.GCE Global Solutions Corp. is a global workforce solutions company specializing in Employer of Record (EOR), international payroll, compliance advisory, and cross-border workforce management. GCE enables organizations to expand internationally by simplifying regulatory complexity and delivering scalable, compliance-driven solutions.

