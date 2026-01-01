Level Up Expands to Armenian and Russian-Speaking Communities Worldwide

On Stage in Hollywood, CA Founder Of LevelsOfSelf.com & 100LevelUp.com Retreat In Armenia August 2025

Best Life Coach California 2025 recruits coaches and translators to bring pattern recognition game to new audiences.

I grew up in an Armenian family. I know the patterns — the generational expectations, the unspoken rules, the things we inherit without realizing it.” — Arthur Palyan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan, founder of Level Up and Best Life Coach California 2025, is expanding his self-awareness platform to Armenian and Russian-speaking communities around the world."I grew up in an Armenian family. I know the patterns — the generational expectations, the unspoken rules, the things we inherit without realizing it," says Palyan. "It's time to bring this work home."Level Up's flagship game at https://100levelup.com features over 3,500 real-life scenarios designed to help people identify blind spots in relationships, career, and life. Now, Palyan is actively recruiting coaches and translators to bring the platform to Armenian and Russian speakers globally."Pattern recognition isn't about blame — it's about awareness. When you see what you keep repeating, you can finally break the cycle."Coaches and translators wanted:Palyan is looking for Armenian and Russian-speaking partners to join his growing network. Coaches keep 80% of what they earn. Translators help bring the game to new languages.Start here:1-minute quick assessment: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html Get a clear picture of where you're at: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html Play the game to see your blindspots: https://100levelup.com The methodology behind the work: https://levelsofself.com No cost. No in-app purchases. No sign-ups. It's just there for the person who's ready to receive it.About Arthur PalyanArthur Palyan is the founder of Level Up and creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework. Named Best Life Coach California 2025, his work has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo, Bloomberg Terminal, and 100+ media outlets worldwide.To inquire about coaching or translation partnerships, visit https://levelsofself.com

