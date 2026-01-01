Level Up Expands to Armenian and Russian-Speaking Communities Worldwide

Founder Of LevelsOfSelf.com & 100LevelUp.com Arthur Palyan

On Stage in Hollywood, CA

Arthur Palyan Best Life Coach 2025

Founder Of LevelsOfSelf.com & 100LevelUp.com

Retreat In Armenia August 2025 Arthur Palyan

Retreat In Armenia August 2025

Best Life Coach California 2025 recruits coaches and translators to bring pattern recognition game to new audiences.

I grew up in an Armenian family. I know the patterns — the generational expectations, the unspoken rules, the things we inherit without realizing it.”
— Arthur Palyan
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Palyan, founder of Level Up and Best Life Coach California 2025, is expanding his self-awareness platform to Armenian and Russian-speaking communities around the world.

"I grew up in an Armenian family. I know the patterns — the generational expectations, the unspoken rules, the things we inherit without realizing it," says Palyan. "It's time to bring this work home."

Level Up's flagship game at https://100levelup.com features over 3,500 real-life scenarios designed to help people identify blind spots in relationships, career, and life. Now, Palyan is actively recruiting coaches and translators to bring the platform to Armenian and Russian speakers globally.
"Pattern recognition isn't about blame — it's about awareness. When you see what you keep repeating, you can finally break the cycle."

Coaches and translators wanted:
Palyan is looking for Armenian and Russian-speaking partners to join his growing network. Coaches keep 80% of what they earn. Translators help bring the game to new languages.

Start here:
1-minute quick assessment: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html
Get a clear picture of where you're at: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html
Play the game to see your blindspots: https://100levelup.com
The methodology behind the work: https://levelsofself.com
No cost. No in-app purchases. No sign-ups. It's just there for the person who's ready to receive it.

About Arthur Palyan
Arthur Palyan is the founder of Level Up and creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework. Named Best Life Coach California 2025, his work has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo, Bloomberg Terminal, and 100+ media outlets worldwide.
To inquire about coaching or translation partnerships, visit https://levelsofself.com.

Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770
artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Visit us on social media:
X
Facebook
YouTube
Other
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Level Up Expands to Armenian and Russian-Speaking Communities Worldwide

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770 artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Company/Organization
Levels Of Self

Valencia, California,
United States
+1 818-439-9770
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

Learn More About Levels Of Self

More From This Author
Level Up Expands to Armenian and Russian-Speaking Communities Worldwide
Los Angeles Life Coach Says Motivation Is Useless — Pattern Recognition Is What Changes Lives
View All Stories From This Author