Life Coach Challenges New Year's Resolution Culture with Pattern Recognition Method

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While millions make resolutions that will be abandoned by February, Arthur Palyan has a different message for 2026: stop trying to motivate yourself.
"Resolutions fail because they rely on motivation," said Palyan, founder of Level Up and Best Life Coach California 2025. "Motivation is useless. Pattern recognition is what actually changes lives."

Instead of setting goals, Palyan suggests identifying the patterns that keep people stuck — the same relationship mistakes, career loops, and inherited family behaviors that repeat year after year.

"A goal isn't what is needed. Identifying patterns that keep us trapped is," said Palyan.

The Level Up platform offers several entry points:
1-minute quick assessment: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html
Comprehensive assessment: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html
The game with 3,500+ scenarios: https://100levelup.com
The methodology behind the framework: https://levelsofself.com
The platform requires no cost, no in-app purchases, and no sign-ups.

About Arthur Palyan
Arthur Palyan is the founder of Level Up and creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework. Named Best Life Coach California 2025, his work has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo, Bloomberg Terminal, and 100+ media outlets worldwide.
For more information, visit levelsofself.com.

Start 2026 differently.

About

Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

Learn More About Levels Of Self

