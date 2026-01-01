Levels Of Self Transformational Training Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com Arthur Palyan on stage in Hollywood, CA

Best Life Coach California 2025 says motivation is useless — pattern recognition is what changes lives.

Motivation is useless. Pattern recognition is what actually changes lives.” — Arthur Palyan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While millions make resolutions that will be abandoned by February, Arthur Palyan has a different message for 2026: stop trying to motivate yourself."Resolutions fail because they rely on motivation," said Palyan, founder of Level Up and Best Life Coach California 2025. "Motivation is useless. Pattern recognition is what actually changes lives."Instead of setting goals, Palyan suggests identifying the patterns that keep people stuck — the same relationship mistakes, career loops, and inherited family behaviors that repeat year after year."A goal isn't what is needed. Identifying patterns that keep us trapped is," said Palyan.The Level Up platform offers several entry points:1-minute quick assessment: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html Comprehensive assessment: https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html The game with 3,500+ scenarios: https://100levelup.com The methodology behind the framework: https://levelsofself.com The platform requires no cost, no in-app purchases, and no sign-ups.About Arthur PalyanArthur Palyan is the founder of Level Up and creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework. Named Best Life Coach California 2025, his work has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo, Bloomberg Terminal, and 100+ media outlets worldwide.For more information, visit levelsofself.com.Start 2026 differently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.