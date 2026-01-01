Warp Solution to Unveil AI Tracking and Beamforming-Based Wireless Power Transfer Platform at CES 2026

Minsoo Kim, Assistant Manager at Warp Solution, presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. An example image showing AI tracking and beamforming-based wireless power transfer delivering RF energy to multiple devices “BeamPilot” Robots operating Wireless Charging Infrastructure in Gwangju Minsoo Kim, Assistant Manager at Warp Solution, presents at the Global Media Meetup Minsoo Kim, Assistant Manager at Warp Solution, conducts interviews with media representatives from the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Vietnam during the Global Media Meetup.

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warp Solution (CEO Kyunghak Lee) announced that it will unveil its AI tracking and beamforming-based wireless power transfer (WPT) platform at CES 2026, to be held in January in Las Vegas. The company introduced its technology and global strategy at the Global Media Meetup, hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC), on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.The Global Media Meetup is designed to introduce Korean companies’ products and technologies to the global market, with a particular focus on CES 2026 Innovation Award winners and participating startups, helping expand international exposure and business opportunities through global media channels.Founded in 2016, Warp Solution is a semiconductor fabless company specializing in RF-based wireless power transfer technology. Since its establishment, the company has conducted long-term research and development into wireless energy transmission. It has commercialized key components, including ultra-compact power amplifier chips and high-efficiency RF rectifier chips, enabling remote wireless charging for multiple devices. Building on this foundation, Warp Solution has expanded its technology portfolio to include RF energy platforms and AI-based power control solutions for IoT, smart homes, industrial automation, and healthcare environments.At CES 2026, Warp Solution plans to demonstrate a next-generation WPT system that combines AI tracking with adaptive beamforming, representing more than a decade of accumulated R&D. The company aims to propose a new wireless charging standard to global industry stakeholders, positioning its platform as an alternative to wired power supply and battery-dependent infrastructures.Warp Solution’s system enables simultaneous wireless charging of multiple devices equipped with dedicated receivers within a defined space. Unlike conventional proximity-based or resonant charging technologies that require precise alignment, the platform does not depend on exact positioning. Instead, it delivers a differentiated charging environment through its multi-frequency, multi-charging (MFMC) architecture, enabling flexible, stable power delivery across multiple devices simultaneously.At the core of the system is a power transmission module integrated with a camera and a vision AI model. The AI continuously detects and tracks wirelessly chargeable devices in real time, recognizing individual movement and positional changes throughout the space. Based on this analysis, the system calculates optimal power transmission paths and dynamically adjusts the beamforming antennas’ radiation directions. This enables the platform to respond instantly to changes in device position and maintain stable charging conditions even for moving or rotating devices. The system also supports a wide frequency range from 100 MHz to 6 GHz, ensuring compatibility with diverse device types and use cases.Efficiency is another key strength of Warp Solution’s platform. By integrating MFMC architecture with the company’s proprietary RF-to-DC rectifier chips in the WEP series, including WEP1, WEP3, and WEPS, the system achieves power conversion efficiency of up to 60 percent. According to the company, it maintains balanced, reliable charging performance even when multiple receivers are connected simultaneously, addressing a significant technical challenge in multi-device wireless power delivery.“By combining AI-based tracking with high-efficiency rectification technology, we have completed a system capable of stably charging multiple mobile or rotating devices without demanding operating conditions,” Warp Solution said. “This technology will contribute to building a sustainable power infrastructure that reduces dependence on wired power supplies and frequent battery replacement.”Warp Solution added that at CES 2026, it plans to highlight the commercialization potential of its next-generation WPT platform while actively exploring international cooperation with domestic and global partners seeking energy-autonomous solutions. “Leveraging the network and insights gained at CES, we aim to accelerate the realization of our vision for a fully wireless, battery-free power environment,” the company said.

