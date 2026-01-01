OrgFlow Attends DevOps Dreamin' London 2025 Showcasing True Git-Based Salesforce DevOps

OrgFlow showcasing its "True Git-based DevOps" solution at DevOps Dreamin' 2025, highlighting a smarter and easier workflow built for an open Salesforce ecosystem. The OrgFlow team demonstrating how their stateful synchronization engine enables Salesforce professionals to get started with Git-based DevOps in minutes.

Salesforce DevOps leader OrgFlow demonstrated the latest Git-centric release management and automation tools at Convene 22 Bishopsgate on November 20, 2025.

By bridging the gap between Git and Salesforce, we are empowering every professional to deliver software with total confidence, ensuring releases are predictable, secure, and truly automated.” — OrgFlow

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrgFlow, the pioneering provider of cross-platform DevOps solutions for the Salesforce ecosystem, announced its official attendance at DevOps Dreamin' London 2025. The event, which took place on November 20, 2025, at Convene 22 Bishopsgate, is the premier gathering for Salesforce professionals dedicated to mastering release management and development operations.

As Salesforce environments grow in complexity, OrgFlow continues to lead the charge by integrating modern software development techniques—such as version control, automated testing, and seamless deployment—directly into the Salesforce platform. Unlike traditional tools, OrgFlow makes Git a core requirement, ensuring teams maintain a granular version history and a "single source of truth" for their metadata.

"DevOps Dreamin' is the heartbeat of the Salesforce DevOps community," said a representative from the event. "We are excited to connect with architects and developers in London to demonstrate how OrgFlow and our cross-platform CLI empower teams to treat Salesforce development like any other high-performance software engineering project."

At the event, OrgFlow showcased multiple key features of its platform, including:

1. True Git-Based Syncing

OrgFlow uses a unique "stateful" synchronization engine. Unlike some tools that just perform one-way deployments, OrgFlow facilitates bidirectional flow.

- Environment Branches: It maps specific Salesforce orgs (Sandboxes, Scratch Orgs, Production) to specific Git branches.

- Continuous Sync: It can automatically detect changes in a Salesforce org and commit them to Git, or take new commits from Git and deploy them to the org, keeping them in a constant state of "Stack Alignment."

2. Intelligent Merge Conflict Resolution

Standard Git tools struggle with Salesforce metadata because large XML files (like Profiles or Permission Sets) are often modified simultaneously by different developers.

- Semantic Merging: OrgFlow understands the structure of Salesforce XML. Instead of seeing a "conflict" because two people added a field to a different line in a Profile, OrgFlow recognizes they are distinct additions and merges them automatically.

- Reduced Manual Effort: It significantly reduces the "merge hell" typically associated with large Salesforce projects.

3. Proactive Apex Testing

Quality gatekeeping is a core part of the OrgFlow pipeline.

- Automated Validation: You can configure OrgFlow to run specific Apex tests (or all tests) every time a synchronization or a "Check" command is run.

- Visual Reporting: It provides feedback on test execution and code coverage. If a test fails in a source environment, OrgFlow can block the synchronization to the upstream environment, preventing "broken" code from reaching UAT or Production.

4. Low-Code & Pro-Code Versatility

OrgFlow explicitly caters to the "Clicks-not-Code" and "Pro-Code" personas simultaneously.

- The CLI: For DevOps engineers and power users, the CLI is highly scriptable and integrates into CI/CD engines like GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, or Jenkins.

- The Web UI (OrgFlow Desktop): For admins or declarative developers, the GUI provides a visual way to manage "Flows," view differences between orgs and branches, and trigger syncs without typing a single command.

DevOps Dreamin' London 2025 was organized by Gearset and supports CoppaFeel!, a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness. OrgFlow is proud to participate in an event that combines industry-leading education with a significant charitable mission.

About OrgFlow:

OrgFlow is a cross-platform DevOps tool that adds modern version control, deployment, and automation practices to the Salesforce platform. By coordinating between Salesforce environments and Git repositories, OrgFlow enables teams to build, manage, and operate full end-to-end DevOps processes with flexibility and security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.