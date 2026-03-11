Chris Hendriks Named Top 30 Under 30 by REMAX Canada, Ranking #19 Nationwide

Chris Hendriks named #19 in REMAX Canada's Top 30 Under 30. Chris Hendriks, top-producing Realtor with REMAX Hendriks Team Realty, successfully closing another property for his clients in the Niagara Region. REMAX Hendriks Team Realty provides expert real estate services and guidance across the Niagara and Hamilton regions.

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Hendriks, a leading Sales Representative with REMAX Hendriks Team Realty, has been officially recognized as one of the top young real estate professionals in the country, earning the #19 spot on the highly competitive REMAX Canada Top 30 Under 30 list. This prestigious accolade celebrates his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence in the Niagara Region real estate market.

The REMAX Canada Top 30 Under 30 awards recognize outstanding achievement and highlight the most successful and driven young agents across the nation. Coming in at number 19 is a true testament to the consistent results Hendriks delivers and the immense trust his clients place in him. Working out of St. Catharines and serving the broader Niagara and Hamilton regions, Hendriks has quickly become a rising star in the industry over the past eight years.

"I am honoured to have been recognized as Top 30 Under 30 with REMAX Canada, among agents across the entire country," said Chris Hendriks upon receiving the award. "Real estate has given me the opportunity to build something I’m truly proud of and to work with so many incredible people along the way. But the truth is I didn’t do this alone. To my clients who trusted me to help buy or sell one of the biggest assets in their lives and to those who referred their friends and family to me, thank you. Your trust and support means everything to me."

Hendriks brings a refreshing blend of youth, energy, and skill to real estate. Born and raised in the Martindale Heights neighborhood of West St. Catharines, his deep-rooted local knowledge allows him to expertly guide buyers and sellers through every step of their real estate journey. As a REMAX Hall of Fame inductee and the top-producing agent on the Hendriks Team, he is known as a stellar negotiator who provides personalized, full-service support tailored to each client's goals.

"To my family, especially my wife Kylie, thank you for the support through the long days, late nights and everything that comes with my unpredictable schedule," Hendriks added. "And to everyone else who has supported me along the way, I’m incredibly grateful."

About REMAX Hendriks Team Realty:

For over 30 years, REMAX Hendriks Team Realty has been one of the most respected real estate teams serving the Niagara and Hamilton regions. Offering a full-service real estate experience, the team helps clients buy, sell, invest, and downsize with expert guidance, local insight, and unmatched dedication.

