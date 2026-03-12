REMAX Hendriks Team Realty Recognized as a Top 50 Real Estate Team in Canada

REMAX Hendriks Team Realty celebrates national ranking in the Top 50 Teams in Canada. The REMAX Hendriks Team Realty experts, dedicated to serving the Niagara and Hamilton communities. REMAX Hendriks Team Realty provides expert real estate services and guidance across the Niagara and Hamilton regions.

Niagara-based real estate experts achieve national recognition, securing the #47 spot in the Medium Residential Team category by REMAX Canada.

This achievement is a testament to the trust our clients place in us every day. It belongs to our entire team and the community we serve.” — Jerry Hendriks, Broker of Record

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REMAX Hendriks Team Realty, a leading real estate group serving the Niagara region, is pleased to announce its recent national ranking by REMAX Canada. The team has been officially recognized as one of the Top 50 Teams in Canada for 2025, specifically placing #47 in the Medium Residential Team category.

This ranking acknowledges the team's transactional volume and performance within the highly competitive Canadian residential market. The selection criteria for the Top 50 designation focus on closed transaction counts and professional service standards maintained throughout the fiscal year.

"Being ranked among the top 50 teams in Canada is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us throughout the Niagara region," said Jerry Hendriks. "This achievement is a result of a consistent commitment to professional guidance and market expertise. Our focus remains on delivering reliable, data-driven outcomes for our clients, whether they are buying their first home or managing an investment portfolio."

The Niagara real estate market has seen significant shifts in demand and inventory over the past year. By maintaining a localized focus and utilizing comprehensive market analytics, the team has navigated these fluctuations to support local property owners and prospective buyers.

The REMAX Top 50 program is designed to highlight teams that demonstrate exceptional output and leadership within the national network. For the Hendriks Team, this milestone marks a significant step in their continued growth and service to the Ontario real estate sector.

For those interested in current market trends or residential property valuations in the Niagara area, the team continues to provide updated resources and consultations through their primary portal at niagarahomes.com.

This national designation serves as a benchmark for the team's operational excellence and their ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the Canadian housing market.

