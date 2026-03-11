REMAX Hendriks Team Realty Welcomes Chris Lim as REMAX Accelerates Global Growth

Chris Lim, newly appointed President and Chief Growth Officer of REMAX. Jerry Hendriks, Broker of Record at REMAX Hendriks Team Realty. The REMAX Hendriks Team Realty experts, dedicated to serving the Niagara and Hamilton communities.

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REMAX Hendriks Team Realty recognizes the promotion of Chris Lim to President and Chief Growth Officer of REMAX, a move that reinforces continued global growth and brand leadership across the real estate industry.

In his expanded role, Lim will oversee global growth strategy, brand development, and enhanced support services throughout the worldwide REMAX network. Since joining the organization, he has helped modernize operations, strengthen digital visibility, and expand the value delivered to agents and consumers alike.

For buyers and sellers in Niagara and Hamilton, strong global leadership translates into stronger local service.

"REMAX is the strongest brand in real estate, and we continue to get even stronger," said Jerry Hendriks, Broker of Record at REMAX Hendriks Team Realty. "When global leadership invests in innovation, growth, and elevating the consumer experience, it empowers us locally to serve our clients at an even higher level. Our buyers and sellers benefit from world-class marketing, global reach, and brand credibility while still receiving the personalized care and trusted guidance of a local team that genuinely loves where we live."

With continued investment in innovation and brand strength at the global level, REMAX Hendriks Team Realty remains focused on delivering clarity, confidence, and exceptional results for families throughout the Niagara and Hamilton regions.

About REMAX Hendriks Team Realty:

REMAX Hendriks Team Realty is a leading real estate brokerage serving the Niagara and Hamilton regions. Known for its strategic approach, advanced marketing systems, and commitment to client care, the team provides expert guidance to buyers, sellers, and investors. Backed by the strength of the REMAX global network, the brokerage continues to deliver industry-leading service and results across the communities it serves.

