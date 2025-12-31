Cuthbert, GA (December 31, 2025) - At the request of the Cuthbert Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Jamirious Ramsey, age 17, of Cuthbert, GA.

On December 30, 2025, Ramsey was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound near Howell Mill Road in Cuthbert, GA.

Ramsey’s body will be taken to the GBI Macon Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cuthbert Police Department at 229-732-2323. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Pataula District Attorney’s Office for review.