Seminole County, GA (March 17, 2026) - GBI Agents have identified remains found in December 1976 in Seminole County as those of Curtis Lee Jones. Agents used genetic technology to identify the remains. The family of Curtis Lee Jones was notified in February 2026.

On December 28, 1976, hunters discovered the skeletal remains of an unidentified man in a remote area of Seminole County, near the Chattahoochee River. Despite a lengthy investigation, the man could not be identified and became known as Seminole County John Doe. Details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

In August 2024, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville and the GBI Cold Case Unit partnered with Othram, Inc., for the use of advanced DNA testing. Othram, based in Woodlands, Texas, is a leader in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing used to develop comprehensive genealogical profiles.

Based on the DNA, a genealogical search by the investigative team including Othram and GBI Agents, produced leads that resulted in the identification of Curtis Lee Jones. GBI Agents were also greatly assisted by relatives of Curtis Lee Jones.

Jones’ cause of death was unable to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Cold Case Unit at (404) 239-2106 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the GBI by contacting the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.