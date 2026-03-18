Bulter, GA (March 18, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged William Robert Busbee, age 66, of Butler, Georgia, with five counts of Child Molestation following two separate child molestation investigations conducted by the GBI.

The first investigation began on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, when the Butler Police Department requested the GBI to investigate a child molestation case involving Busbee in Butler, Taylor County, GA. On Monday, March 3, 2026, the Butler Police Department submitted an additional request to the GBI to investigate a separate child molestation case involving Busbee in Butler, Taylor County, GA.

As a result of both investigations, Busbee was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Anyone with any information about the investigations is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.