Vidalia, GA (March 16, 2026) – The GBI, in coordination with the Vidalia Police Department, has arrested four individuals in connection to a homicide that occurred in Vidalia, Georgia in 2020.

On Saturday, November 21, 2020, law enforcement responded to a shooting at the Circle K gas station located at 101 North Street East in Vidalia, Toombs County, Georgia. The incident resulted in the death of Treyvious Moliere Jean Baptiste, age 29, of Fort Pierce, Florida.



As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Wendell Simpson, age 38, of Vidalia, GA, charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault. Simpson was arrested on July 16, 2025.

Lynn Cherry, age 40, of Collins, GA, charged with Party to the Crime of Malice Murder and Felony Murder. Cherry was arrested on July 18, 2025.

Marqese Stokes, age 31, of Fort Pierce, FL, charged with Party to the Crime of Malice Murder and Felony Murder. Stokes was arrested on August 12, 2025.

Albert Jones Jr., age 36, of Fort Pierce, FL, charged with Party to the Crime of Malice Murder and Felony Murder. Jones is currently in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.