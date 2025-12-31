Terrell County, GA (December 31, 2025) - At the request of the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Amanda Contreras, age 17, of Albany, GA.

On December 29, 2025, Contreras was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound near Wadsworth Avenue and Winifred Road in Terrell County.

Contreras’ body will be taken to the GBI Macon Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at 229-995-4488. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Pataula District Attorney’s Office for review.