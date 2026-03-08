Jefferson, GA (March 6, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged former Jefferson Police Sgt. Jose Marrero, age 45, of Pendergrass, GA, with Party to a Crime, Criminal Damage to Property, Violation of Oath of Office, Criminal Trespass, and Terroristic Threats.

The Jefferson Police Department (JPD) requested the GBI to assist with an investigation on Monday, February 23, 2026. The request was in reference to an incident that occurred on February 22, 2026, at about 4:30 a.m., when JPD officers responded to a home on Academy Woods Drive in Jefferson, GA, after receiving a 911 call involving a domestic issue between the occupants of the home. When Marrero and the other responding officer arrived, they quickly determined the nature of the call was a civil matter. The investigation shows Marrero committed several criminal acts in dealing with the civil matter. Marrero allowed two people to kick in a door, threatened to tase an occupant, and entered the home without authority to do so.

Marrero turned himself in to the Jackson County Jail without incident on March 6, 2026.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.