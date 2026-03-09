Jasper, Pickens County, GA (March 9, 2026) - At the request of the Jasper Police Department and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Jasper, Pickens County, GA. Chase Benham, age 33, of Jasper, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. No officers or deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on March 8, 2026, at about 1:21 p.m., Jasper Police Department Officers responded to a suspicious activity call that a man, later identified as Benham, damaged a vehicle and attempted to set it on fire at the Waffle House at Highway 515 and Highway 53. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to assist the Jasper Police Department. Benham left the scene, reportedly armed with at least one knife.

Officers later located Benham on Darnell Road. When officers encountered Benham, he was armed with multiple knives. During the encounter, Benham threw knives at the officers. Jasper Police Officers shot at Benham, hitting him once.

Benham was taken to an area trauma hospital for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.