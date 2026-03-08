Murray County, GA (March 6, 2026) – At the request of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Murray County, GA. Benjamin Yates Thorne, age 48, of Chatsworth, GA, died in the incident. No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on March 6, 2026, at about 12:30 p.m., a Murray County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Indian Trace, Chatsworth, GA, in reference to a request for property retrieval from another man who lived in the home. Once at the home the deputy and the man encountered Thorne, another resident of the home, in the backyard. Thorne was armed with a handgun and pointed it toward the deputy. The deputy shot at Thorne and Thorne shot himself. Thorne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thorne’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Murray County District Attorney’s Office for review.