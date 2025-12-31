Commissioner Miller Praises USDA’s Announced Farmer Bridge Assistance Program Payment Rates

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“America’s farmers have endured a year of rising costs and unfair market disruption, and today’s announcement from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins delivers real, timely relief. The Farmer Bridge Assistance Program provides clear payment rates and fast assistance producers can count on as they plan for the 2026 growing season. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Rollins for putting farmers first, restoring certainty to the farm economy, and strengthening the farm safety net. These bridge payments will help Texas producers stay afloat and continue feeding and clothing our nation.”

Read more on the announcement from the USDA by visiting here.

###