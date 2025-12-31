Remarks After Trial May Be Sufficient to Deny Resentencing

Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that a petition for resentencing, filed under a statutory scheme adopted after the Legislature amended the definition of murder in 2019 to limit implied malice liability, may be denied at the prima facie stage based on judicial remarks made after a bench trial indicating that the defendant personally acted with the intent to kill.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.