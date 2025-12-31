RTVI US ANNOUNCES PREMIERE: NEW YEAR’S CONCERT 'UNITED VOICES OF NEW YEAR'

"United Voices of New Year" concert RTVI US team Group Classics Millenium Singer Nutsa Shanshiashvili Singer Viktoriya Vennikova

RTVI US will premiere its festive New Year’s concert “United Voices of New Year” on New Year’s Eve — the first-ever New Year’s concert in the channel’s history.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTVI US will premiere its festive New Year’s concert United Voices of New Year ” on New Year’s Eve — the first-ever New Year’s concert in the channel’s history, featuring live performances by artists and greetings from community leaders.Although designed for Russian-speaking audiences worldwide, the concert is crafted for anyone who wants to celebrate along, because music needs no translation and the New Year’s mood travels beyond words.Watch the premiere on December 31 at 11:00 PM ET (New York time) via cable operators, OTT and FAST platforms, and RTVI US digital platforms, including the RTVI US website and YouTube channel.What to expect in “United Voices of New Year”The program features:— live performances by artists and musical groups, including prestigious award-winners;— warm holiday greetings from community leaders;— the traditional New Year’s countdown and midnight chimes;— a festive atmosphere made for watching with family, loved ones, and friends.“‘United Voices of New Year’ is our first New Year’s concert and an important milestone in the growth of RTVI US original programming. We created it so viewers could feel at home: live music, heartfelt greetings, the traditional midnight chimes countdown, and the atmosphere we associate with celebrating the New Year with those we love. It was also essential for us to ensure maximum reach and distribution, so every viewer — regardless of platform or location — can watch this special project,” — said Mikhail Romanovskiy, COO of RTVI US.Artists and performers:— Singer Nutsa Shanshiashvili— Singer-songwriter Anastasia Baast— Singer Viktoriya Vennikova— Singer Albert Narkolayev— Opera singer Vladimir Avetisyan— Saxophonist Azat Bayazitov and pianist Mikhail Romanov— Pianist Arina Oludina— Singer Kat Pokras— Singer Elina Graypel— Singer and musician Ramilia Galyautdinova— Composer Charlie Rauh— Music duo Class Millenium— Jazz guitarist Paolo Cortez— Band PEPELS— Vocalist, composer, and songwriter Dan Saulpaugh— Group Classics Millenium— Acrobats Art and Maria Konchakovski— Dancers Kirill Zakirzyanov and Krystyna Shvydchenko— Dance company Axis ProductionSupported by US Levin GroupThe concert was produced with the support of US Levin Group — a company specializing in construction, renovations, and full-service maintenance for projects of any complexity, from residential to commercial.US Levin Group is known for high quality standards, thoughtful management, and reliability proven over time.Website: https://uslevin.com/ Tel: 347-740-0022About the concert“United Voices of New Year” is a holiday broadcast that brings Russian-speaking and other audiences around the world into one shared moment — where music, words of support, and beloved traditions create a sense of home, no matter the distance or time zone. RTVI US invites viewers to welcome the New Year together with favorite melodies, sincere greetings, and the atmosphere of a true celebration.

