RTVI US MARKS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH JUBILEE GALA IN NEW YORK CITY

RTVI US team at the company’s 25th-anniversary gala. Photo by Nora Nuriddinova Soprano Elena Mindlinа performs “God Bless America”. Photo by Michael Gorbovitski New York State Senator Stephen T. Chan and Assembly Member Alec Brook-Krasny present a Proclamation to RTVI US, honoring 25 years of service to Russian-speaking communities across the U.S. and dedication to professional standards. Photo by Nora Nuriddinova Dancers from Joffrey Ballet School. Photo by Wesley Sherow New York City Council Member Susan Zhuang; Frances Vella-Marrone, Chair of the Kings County Conservative Party; and Mikhail Terentyev, RTVI US host. Photo by Maksim Vakulenko

RTVI US celebrated the 25th anniversary of the brand with an evening gala in Midtown Manhattan, welcoming 250 distinguished guests.

An anniversary is a time to listen and align with our audience. At RTVI US, news is part of daily life: we speak clearly about complex issues, with respect for facts and empathy.” — George Tsikhiseli, Head of News at RTVI US

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTVI US celebrated the 25th anniversary of the brand with an evening gala in Midtown Manhattan. The event brought together approximately 250 distinguished guests, including officials from state and city government, business leaders, media executives, cultural figures, community leaders, partners and friends of the channel.Notable attendees included New York State Senator Stephen T. Chan; New York State Assembly Members Alec Brook-Krasny and David I. Weprin; New York City Council Members Justin Brannan, Inna Vernikov and Susan Zhuang; Liam McCabe, Chair of the Brooklyn Republican Party; Frances Vella-Marrone, Chair of the Kings County Conservative Party; Svetlana Zelinskaya, Vice Chair of the Brooklyn Republican Party; as well as other invited officials and leaders from the civic and business community.The gala underscored RTVI US’s role as a key media voice for the Russian-speaking diaspora in the United States and an active participant in New York’s multicultural dialogue. The company’s contribution to independent journalism and community life was recognized with a number of official honors and commendations.Government Recognitions1. Proclamation from the New York State Senate, presented by Senator Stephen T. Chan — honoring 25 years of service to Russian-speaking communities across the U.S., dedication to professional standards, and the promotion of intercultural dialogue.2. Citations from the New York State Assembly, presented by Assembly Members Alec Brook-Krasny, David I. Weprin, William Colton, and Michael Novakhov — recognizing RTVI US for a long-standing contribution to New York City’s information ecosystem, journalistic quality, community service, and the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and civic engagement.3. City Council Citations from the New York City Council, presented by Council Members Justin Brannan, Inna Vernikov, and Susan Zhuang — recognizing “25 years of creative excellence,” a meaningful contribution to the city’s news agenda, and support for New York’s communities.Community & Partner Recognitions1. Proclamation from the Kings County Conservative Party, presented by Chair Frances Vella-Marrone — for sustained professional excellence in journalism and service to the public interest.2. Proclamation from Brooklyn New Wave Civic Coalition, presented by President Svetlana Zelinskaya — for long-standing contributions to civic initiatives in New York, adherence to high editorial standards, and the strengthening of intercultural understanding.3. Certificate of Recognition from the Diana Bagrationi Foundation — for advancing Georgian cultural heritage and mutual understanding, and for upholding high standards of broadcasting and truthful journalism.4. Proclamation from A-Elita Social Club — for contributions to cultural and intellectual life, intercultural exchange, and support of ties within the Eastern European diaspora.5. Certificate of Recognition from Radio RusRek 96-3 FM-HD3 — for contributions to the evolution of television storytelling and the power of media to reveal truth and inspire change.6. Letter of Appreciation from TraNa Relief Association, Inc. — for consistent support of independent journalism, cultural dialogue, and community service.“We’re proud that our anniversary brought together a powerful community of allies — from public officials and community leaders to our key partners. Your support is invaluable. Over 25 years, we have grown from a television channel into a multi-platform media brand and reaffirmed our role as a hub that connects Russian-speaking America — across generations and cultural traditions — within a shared information space. This milestone is not only about history; it’s also about our responsibility to move forward and increase RTVI US’s value for audiences and the industry. We thank all guests and partners who joined us in celebrating the anniversary,” — said Mikhail Romanovsky, COO of RTVI US.The program featured performances by Apulia Brass Ensemble (Italy); Ellina Graypel & Jazz Delight Orchestra; soprano Elena Mindlina; singer Nutsa Shanshiashvili; opera singer Vladimir Avetisyan; aerial artists Art & Mari Konchakovsky (MAK ART); dancers from Joffrey Ballet School; and Brilliant DanceSport Studio.RTVI US and New York State Assembly Member Michael Novakhov presented Liza Kaymin with awards honoring 20 years of dedicated work at RTVI US, commitment to the profession, and a meaningful contribution to journalism. Her editorial standards, ability to speak the audience’s language, and role in launching new formats — from daily news to the morning lifestyle show — have helped build trust in the brand and strengthen the channel’s bond with the community.The evening was held with the support ofSponsors: Tsar Caviar, Levin GRP, ETVnet.General Partners: ARAGVI, SkyWise, Farida, NetCost Market, Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises, Roezen Skincare, Kartina TV, Geometria Media Company, Diana Bagrationi Foundation, Cultural Diversity Initiative, Ellina Graypel & Jazz Delight Orchestra, DJ Al G. Savransky, Nora Nuriddinova Photography, Joffrey Ballet School, Edelweiss Floral Atelier.Media Partners: RusRek, Freedom FM, The Bukharian Times, Radio Vera.During the official segment, RTVI US presented three award categories — Community Leadership Award, Award of Merit, and Certificates of Appreciation — highlighting contributions to the growth of RTVI US and the broader community. RTVI US also congratulated NetCost Market and its founder Edward Shnayder on the company’s 25th anniversary and recognized its long-standing support of RTVI US projects; COJECO and Executive Director Roman Shmulenson were recognized for 20 years of leadership and systematic community work. Additional awards were presented to public figures and community leaders whose consistent efforts strengthen dialogue between the public sector, media, and local communities.About RTVI USRTVI US is a New York–based American media company that has served Russian-speaking and Eastern European communities across the United States and worldwide for 25 years. As a multi-platform outlet — including a television channel, digital platforms, YouTube channels , and social media — RTVI US is dedicated to delivering unbiased, honest, and objective journalism. Beyond daily news coverage, the company produces analytical programs, talk shows, and cultural projects that foster dialogue, promote understanding, and reflect the diverse experiences of life in America. Company slogan: Connected by culture. United in language.

Interview with Mikhail Romanovskiy, COO, RTVI US

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.