RTVI US Launches ‘News Recap’ — The Day’s Biggest Stories in Under 15 Minutes

RTVI US, one of the leading independent international media for Russian-speaking audiences, has launched its first English-language daily show, News Recap.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a new way to catch up on the news — quick, clear, and actually watchable. RTVI US, one of the leading independent international media networks for Russian-speaking audiences, has launched its first English-language daily show, News Recap The concept is simple: in under fifteen minutes, viewers get everything they need to know about what’s happening in the U.S., plus a touch of world news for context. No shouting, no endless panels, no filler — just the stories that matter, explained in plain language.Hosted by Kat Pokras, the brand voice of RTVI US and an award-nominated broadcaster and narrator, News Recap brings a fresh, human tone to daily news. Pokras’s expressive delivery and international perspective turn complex topics into stories people can actually connect with.A bilingual media professional with more than a decade of experience across television, radio, and global campaigns, Pokras has voiced projects for major international brands, narrated documentaries and audiobooks, and hosted cultural programming reaching millions of viewers worldwide. At RTVI US, she plays a key creative role shaping the channel’s English-language identity — from on-air presentation to tone and storytelling style.“People don’t have time for 40-minute panels and endless opinions,” Pokras says. “News Recap gives you what actually matters — no fluff, just facts. I wanted the show to feel alive, conversational, and honest — something you can trust and actually enjoy watching. As a journalist and voice artist, I believe how a story is told is just as important as the facts themselves. When information feels human, it sticks. That’s what News Recap is about — bringing connection back into the news.”A Network With Global ReachFor more than two decades, RTVI US has been a trusted source of independent journalism for Russian-speaking audiences around the world. Headquartered in New York City, the network reaches more than six million viewers across the U.S., with strong audiences in New York, California, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Its viewers are highly educated, globally minded, and value balanced reporting over political noise.A Step Toward a Broader Audience“This show is part of our next chapter ,” said RTVI US COO Mikhail Romanovskiy. “After rebranding and expanding our formats, we wanted to try something new — a quick, smart English-language news recap that keeps the same high-quality standards we’re known for but speaks directly to an American audience.”Beyond News Recap, RTVI US continues to grow its digital footprint. Its social platforms now reach over 170 million users annually, while its website, rtvi.us, draws millions of monthly readers. The launch of its first English-language show marks a strategic expansion into a wider, more diverse market — and a clear statement of intent.Concise, sharp, and human — News Recap is everything modern news should be.Watch News Recap weekdays on the RTVI US English YouTube channel . All the news you need in under fifteen minutes — no fluff, straight to the point.

Trump Blocks SNAP Aid, 1M Bags of Cheese Recalled, Parents Charged in Daughter's Killing | US News

