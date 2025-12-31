Applications now available for 2026 CDBG and HOME grants

The City of Lawrence, through the Housing Initiatives Division of the Planning & Development Services Department, invites non-profit and for-profit organizations to submit applications for projects to be funded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program as part of the 2026 Annual Action Plan. Funds are awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to meet a national objective as established by Congress and must be used for an eligible activity for the program.

The 2026 Annual Action Plan will include projects to be undertaken during the program year beginning August 1, 2026, through July 31, 2027. For Program Year 2026, the City anticipates approximately $105,000 in CDBG funding available for the competitive Public Service application process, and approximately $120,000 in CDBG funding available for the competitive Non-Public Service application process, and approximately $335,000 in HOME funding available for the competitive application process. However, the final entitlement amounts may be significantly less than prior years, depending on federal budget decisions.

The City will accept applications for funding beginning December 31, 2025 through February 2, 2026 at 5:00 pm. No applications will be accepted after February 2, 2026.

Applications are available on the Housing Initiatives Division CDBG/HOME website.

If you have questions about the application process or wish to discuss a specific funding proposal, please contact the Housing Initiatives staff by email at housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.gov.