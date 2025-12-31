South Wheelock St to Industrial Park, Lyndon VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Lyndonville Police Department

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

South Wheelock St to Industrial Park in Lyndon is currently closed down due to a stuck TT unit.

The roadway will be closed for the next hour while they are trying to remove the TT unit, updates will be provided accordingly. ] Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

