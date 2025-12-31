Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,453 in the last 365 days.

OSA Weekly Update - 12/31/2025

New Year Message from Auditor Blaha

Happy New Year! As we welcome 2026, we know it will bring both new opportunities and challenges. When the clock strikes midnight, what won’t change is the importance of your work. Because of your dedication to community, Minnesota is ready to face whatever the year ahead brings. Thank you for all the good work you’ve done this year, and for all you’ll do in the next. I look forward to continuing our work together in 2026.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OSA Weekly Update - 12/31/2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.