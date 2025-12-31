OSA Weekly Update - 12/31/2025

New Year Message from Auditor Blaha Happy New Year! As we welcome 2026, we know it will bring both new opportunities and challenges. When the clock strikes midnight, what won’t change is the importance of your work. Because of your dedication to community, Minnesota is ready to face whatever the year ahead brings. Thank you for all the good work you’ve done this year, and for all you’ll do in the next. I look forward to continuing our work together in 2026.

