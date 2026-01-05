BOMA Spokane Selects Momentum Association Management as New Management Partner

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Spokane announced it has selected Momentum Association Management as its new association management partner.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Building Owners and Managers Association of Spokane ( BOMA Spokane ) announced today that it has selected Momentum Association Management as its new association management partner, effective immediately.Momentum will provide full management services to support BOMA Spokane’s operations, governance, programming, and strategic initiatives. As part of this transition, Matthew R. Ott, founder of Momentum Association Management, will serve as BOMA Spokane’s BAE (Executive Director).BOMA Spokane represents commercial real estate professionals and has a long-standing history of advancing education, advocacy, and professional connections within the industry.“Momentum brings the right combination of association expertise, operational discipline, and strategic thinking to support BOMA Spokane’s next chapter,” said Ryan Lewis, Director of Leasing at Cowles Company and 2026 President of BOMA Spokane. “Their experience working with member-driven organizations, combined with Matt’s leadership background, gives us confidence that our members, volunteers, and industry partners will be well served. We are excited to begin this partnership and build on the strong foundation already in place.”With offices in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Madison, Wisconsin, Momentum Association Management works with associations and nonprofits across the country, helping boards and volunteer leaders translate strategy into execution while maintaining a strong focus on member value and organizational sustainability.“We are honored by the confidence BOMA Spokane’s Board of Directors has placed in Momentum,” said Ott. “This is an organization with a strong reputation, dedicated volunteer leadership, and a clear commitment to serving the commercial real estate community. Our team is excited to work alongside the board and members to support the organization’s mission, strengthen operations, and ensure BOMA Spokane continues to deliver meaningful value to its members.”The partnership will focus on supporting BOMA Spokane’s governance structure, enhancing member engagement, strengthening event and education delivery, and ensuring consistent operational support for committees and volunteers throughout 2025 and beyond.About BOMA SpokaneBOMA Spokane is the local chapter of BOMA International and represents professionals involved in the ownership, management, operation, and service of commercial real estate in the Spokane region. The organization provides education, advocacy, and networking opportunities to advance the commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit: www.bomaspokane.org About Momentum Association ManagementMomentum Association Management is a full-service association management and strategic consulting firm that partners with associations and nonprofits to strengthen governance, operations, strategy, and member value. Momentum works with boards and volunteer leaders to help organizations operate efficiently and position themselves for long-term success. For more information, visit: www.momentumamc.com

