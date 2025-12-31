Chairman Comer Announces Hearings on Rampant Fraud in Minnesota’s Social Services Programs

WASHINGTON—Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a hearing titled, “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I,” with Minnesota state officials who have sounded the alarm on and investigated fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs on January 7, 2026. Additionally, Chairman Comer has invited Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify before the Committee on February 10, 2026.

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have either been asleep at the wheel or complicit in a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs. American taxpayers demand and deserve accountability for the theft of their hard-earned money. The U.S. Department of Justice is actively investigating, prosecuting, and charging fraudsters who have stolen billions from taxpayers, and Congress has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight of this heist and enact stronger safeguards to prevent fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, as well as strong sanctions to hold offenders accountable,” said Chairman Comer.

“In addition to conducting transcribed interviews with Minnesota state officials, the House Oversight Committee will hold hearings on fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs to expose failures, identify solutions, and deliver accountability. Next week, we will hear from Minnesota state lawmakers who sounded the alarm on this fraud—and whose warnings were ignored by the Walz administration. This misconduct cannot be swept aside, and Congress will not stop until taxpayers get the answers and accountability they deserve,” continued Chairman Comer.

WHAT: “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I”

DATE: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Kristin Robbins, Minnesota House of Representatives

The Honorable Walter Hudson, Minnesota House of Representatives

The Honorable Marion Rarick, Minnesota House of Representatives

*more witnesses may be added later*

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.

RSVP: Media wishing to cover the hearing must RSVP by Monday, January 5 at 12:00 PM ET. Email here to RSVP.

BACKGROUND: The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the extensive money laundering and fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs that has been uncovered by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. Chairman Comer has called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to provide documents, communications, and records about widespread fraud that occurred under their watch. Chairman Comer has also requested the U.S. Department of the Treasury provide all relevant Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to support the Committee’s investigation into fraud in Minnesota. Chairman Comer has also requested transcribed interviews with several Minnesota state officials.