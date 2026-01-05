Chairman Comer: Minnesota Governor Walz Can’t Run from Accountability

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dropping out of the governor’s race in the wake of the billion-dollar fraud scandal on his watch:

“Massive fraud of taxpayer dollars occurred on Tim Walz’s watch. He’s either complicit in this theft or grossly incompetent in preventing it. Though Tim Walz is not running for governor again, he cannot run from accountability. The House Oversight Committee demands that he appear for a public hearing on February 10 to expose this fraud and begin the process of accountability. The American people deserve answers, and they deserve them now.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating the extensive money laundering and fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs that has been uncovered by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. Chairman Comer has called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to provide documents, communications, and records about widespread fraud that occurred under their watch. He has also called on them to appear for a public hearing on February 10, 2026.

Chairman Comer has also requested the U.S. Department of the Treasury provide all relevant Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to support the Committee’s investigation into fraud in Minnesota. Chairman Comer has also requested transcribed interviews with several Minnesota state officials.