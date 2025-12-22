Timmons and Subramanyam Release New Report on Deadly DCA Crash and DOD Use of Civilian Airspace

Lawmakers call for IG review of all DoD operations in civilian airspace

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) today released a staff report titled, “The DCA Incident: Assessing the Military’s Role in the National Airspace Tragedy.” The report analyzes how the fatal mid-air collision between American Airlines flight 5342 and a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter occurred and determined what failures – procedural, regulatory, or operational – within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) may have contributed to the crash. Following the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee’s investigation, it is recommending that the DoD Inspector General conduct a comprehensive evaluation of all operations in civilian airspace within the United States with an emphasis on safety, coordination, and compliance.

“The tragic accident at DCA on January 29th and thirty near misses overall have revealed that the military’s current operations fall woefully short of keeping both military personnel and American civilians safe in Washington, D.C. airspace. Several briefings on this issue have highlighted the pressing need for clearer military flight protocols, enhanced training, and regular audits of flight operations and capabilities within the DoD. It is crucial that military personnel are given the tools and training they need to navigate this complex airspace and prevent accidents and miscommunications like these from ever happening again. The Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs remains committed to this investigation and is upholding its responsibility to conduct oversight of U.S. military operations to ensure that both members of the military and civilians remain safe when sharing the nation’s skies,” said the lawmakers.

Below are key findings from the report:

Communication issues between the Black Hawk and the tower contributed to the January 29 th crash: On March 11, 2025, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report. The findings of this report indicate that discrepancies in altitudes were reported by the pilot and the instructor pilot of the Black Hawk. Similarly, the report mentions that seventeen seconds before the collision, the tower directed the Black Hawk to ‘pass behind the’ Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ). However, according to the helicopter’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR), a portion of ‘pass behind the’ may not have been heard by the crew.

Based on the findings, the Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs is recommending that the DoD Inspector General conduct a broad evaluation of the DoD’s use of U.S. civilian airspace and its adherence to established aviation safety protocols. Such an evaluation would provide Congress and the public with an independent assessment of risks and opportunities to strengthen safety in shared airspace.

Read the report here.

Read the letter to Inspector General Moring here.