Lead Mares Series From Horse + Bow Empowers Women In Executive And Leadership Roles

Horses have the unique ability to sense human emotions and connect with people

We believe leadership is not just cognitive — it’s embodied. Our work with horses is intentionally ground-based, focusing on presence, nonverbal communication, boundaries, trust, and co-regulation” — Kristine Palmer, Co-Founder Horse + Bow

MARBLE FALLS, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horse + Bow (H + B), an innovator in equine-assisted learning and mindfulness archery, announces its Lead Mares series designed for women in executive or leadership roles (or aspiring to one) who want more than just theory. Through its carefully curated workshops, attendees receive a powerful blend of:• Expert Teaching - From accomplished women in leadership, coaching, and mindset• Embodied Learning - Meaningful interactions with horses (no riding required) to ground and practice leadership skills• Community & Connection - Lunch and networking built into each sessionWhy Lead Mares? Because Lead Mares delivers immediate and lasting results and tools they can integrate right away. Women leave the workshop feeling more centered in their presence, more confident in their emotional leadership, and more skilled at building trust and influence in any setting.“At Horse + Bow, we believe leadership is not just cognitive — it’s embodied, said Kristine Palmer, co-founder of H + B. “Our work with horses is intentionally ground-based (no horseback riding), focusing on presence, nonverbal communication, boundaries, trust, and co-regulation.”Women attending Lead Mares engage in curated exercises with horses that mirror leadership dynamics — how you show up, how you connect, and how you lead through energy and alignment. These exercises help translate abstract leadership skills into felt, real-time growth.Horse + Bow provides all the equipment, a safety briefing, and a supportive environment to explore these interactions without pressure. You don’t need equestrian experience — only curiosity and willingness to engage.What Women Gain (Tangible Skills & Shifts)• Greater emotional regulation — how to stay steady under pressure• More powerful executive presence — speaking, posture, energy• Enhanced trust-building and relational leadership• Deeper self-awareness through embodied feedback• Tools to connect & lead across difference• A network of high-performing women and peer supportWomen interested in attending a Lead Mares equestrian learning experience can sign up at: https://horseandbow.com/womens-leadership-workshop#join # # #Media Contact: Christian Scarborough christian@inventivepr.net________________________________________At Horse + Bow, our mission is to bring out the best in every individual that joins our herd, both equine and human. We help individuals and teams grow through intentional horse interactions and mindfulness-based archery. Our programs foster connection, confidence, and clarity, creating lasting positive impacts that extend far beyond the ranch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.