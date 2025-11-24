OverCoffee Consulting Empowers Medical Practices to Prioritize Patients

How a Specialized Healthcare Practice Strengthened Its Brand and Grew With the Right Marketing Partner

We can’t afford a full-time marketing director, and we don’t need to since we started working with OCC, which frees up our time to focus entirely on our patients” — Shelly Wenmohs, Office Manager at Heart & Soul

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over Coffee Consulting (OCC), a digital marketing agency specializing in high-impact strategies for medical practices, is enabling healthcare providers to get back to their core mission: taking care of patients.Given the amount of competition in the health services industry, offering innovative treatments or niche therapies is all but required to stand out as the go-to provider. However, if potential patients can't easily find these services or understand their unique value proposition, the innovation means nothing. This is where OCC steps in, shouldering the marketing workload so practices can focus solely on clinical excellence and patient outcomes.Unlike agencies that sell one-size-fits-all marketing packages, OCC builds custom strategies rooted in the practice’s true goals, operational realities, and patient base. This strategic work upfront ensures every marketing dollar is aligned with the outcomes the practice actually wants.Case Study: Heart & Soul Integrative MedicineConsider Heart & Soul (H&S), an integrative medicine practice in Marble Falls, TX. H&S is redefining health care by blending conventional medicine with proven alternative therapies to heal the whole person. They offer incredibly unique services like integrative direct primary care, nutritional IVs and ozone therapy, among others, yet their previous marketing vendors failed to capture the complexity and value of their full scope of care."The fact is nobody would sit down long enough to find out about all the specialty treatments we offer or how we help patients with chronic illnesses find relief for the first time in their life," said Shelly Wenmohs, Office Manager at Heart & Soul. "The professionals at Over Coffee Consulting really got it—and quickly. We can’t afford a full-time marketing director, and we don’t need to since we started working with OCC, which frees up our time to focus entirely on our patients."Wenmohs also noted that OCC identified outdated profiles, old websites, mismatched logos, and inconsistent messaging, common problems when a practice has cycled through multiple vendors. OCC consolidated, rebuilt, and rebranded the entire online presence, giving Heart & Soul a clean, patient-friendly, fully aligned digital identity."As a medical provider, you've worked hard to hone your knowledge and skills, your time shouldn’t be spent fighting with websites, vendors, or digital algorithms," said Kristine Palmer, Co-Founder of OCC. "Over Coffee Consulting is built for medical practices that don’t have a marketing department and can’t afford missteps, wasted money, or the time it takes to manage multiple vendors.”OCC’s boutique, consultative approach ensures tailored strategies designed to deliver the best results for the investment. With a multicultural, bilingual team, OCC connects with diverse audiences and deeply understands the unique challenges medical practices face, ultimately allowing physicians and staff to do what they do best: provide exceptional medicine.OCC is the ideal partner for independent and growing medical practices that want high-caliber marketing without the cost of a full in-house team.# # #Media Contact: Christian Scarborough christian@inventivepr.net 512-297-6426About Over Coffee ConsultingOver Coffee Consulting was born from the desire to create marketing strategies that truly work for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Our founders and team members have walked in your shoes, having worked in various industries and roles, bringing first-hand experience to every project we undertake.We pride ourselves on going beyond the surface, addressing immediate needs while uncovering the bigger picture. Whether it’s redesigning a website, improving SEO, or crafting a robust social media strategy, we ensure our work adds value and simplifies the lives of our clients.We believe in blending analytical rigor with creative flair to deliver impactful solutions. Our multicultural and bilingual team enables us to approach challenges from unique perspectives, offering services in both English and Spanish to connect with diverse audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.