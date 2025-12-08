Texas Businesswomen Turn to Horses for Leadership Development at Horse + Bow

Horses have the unique ability to sense human emotions and connect with people

Equine-Assisted Learning Helps Teams Build Trust, Communication, and Unity

Leadership isn't rocket science, but it is neuroscience," said Pritchett. "What I do is all about showing up differently as a leader, and the equine learning at Horse + Bow really opens minds” — Dr Kate Pritchett

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two prominent Texas leaders, Janki DePalma and Dr. Katie Pritchett, recently participated in an equine-assisted learning program at Horse + Bow , an experiential training center in the Texas Hill Country. Their sessions focused on rebuilding trust, strengthening communication, and enhancing team cohesion—skills increasingly needed in today’s post-pandemic workplace.Janki DePalma serves as Director of Business Development for W.E. O’Neil Construction, a 100% employee-owned national general contractor. DePalma’s work centers on building trust and fostering authentic connections. She joined Horse + Bow with 30 colleagues for a team-building experience focused on understanding herd dynamics, reading nonverbal cues, and strengthening collaboration.During one exercise, participants broke out into teams and had eight minutes to guide two horses into a pen without touching them. DePalma’s calm, intentional style helped set the tone for her team, creating trust so the horses followed willingly, shoulder to shoulder.“What really stood out to me was how much trust mattered,” said DePalma. “The horses could feel when we cared. Once we stopped pushing and tuned out the noise, everything shifted—they responded to calm and clarity. It made me think about how often we rush at work instead of giving people space to feel safe and understood.” Dr. Kate Pritchett , an award-winning educator at The University of Texas McCombs School of Business and CEO of KPI Coaching, also participated in Horse + Bow’s leadership program. Dr. Pritchett teaches courses on innovation, entrepreneurship, employee experience, and organizational change, and works with leaders to develop authenticity and resilience."Leadership isn't rocket science, but it is neuroscience," said Pritchett. "What I do is all about showing up differently as a leader, and the equine learning at Horse + Bow really opens minds. Conference rooms and traditional office settings can make authenticity challenging because the environment often reinforces old patterns. Stepping away provides space for leaders to practice new ways of being, then to see how that authenticity actually serves them when they return to work. Horses provide a mirror and take you out of your element. The trust dynamics between humans and between humans and animals share many similarities."According to Kristine Palmer, founder of Horse + Bow, the unique environment accelerates self-awareness and interpersonal growth.“Women like Janki DePalma and Dr. Pritchett demonstrate what real leadership looks like—staying curious, building trust, and investing in their people,” said Palmer. “Every team that comes to the ranch walks away with something different because the horses reflect who we are in that moment. You can’t fake presence, and you can’t force connection. Horses remind us of that.”Media Contact:Christian Scarborough christian@inventivepr.net 512-297-6426About Horse + BowHorse + Bow helps individuals and teams grow through intentional horse interactions and mindfulness-based archery. Located in Marble Falls, TX, the ranch offers experiential programs that foster connection, confidence, and clarity. Take a look at the Women’s Leadership Workshop Series starting Spring 2026 featuring executives like Dr. Katie Pritchett and Janki DePalma.

