KFSHRC Integrates Palliative Care Across the Cancer Care Continuum

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has embedded palliative care as a core component of its oncology services, recognizing its role in addressing the complex physical, psychological, and social needs of patients living with advanced or life-limiting illness.The Palliative Care Department operates through a multidisciplinary model that brings together physicians, nurses, and specialized healthcare professionals who work closely with primary treating teams. This approach ensures that symptom management, emotional support, and care planning are aligned with each patient’s clinical condition and treatment goals, regardless of the therapeutic pathway pursued.A significant proportion of cancer patients experience high symptom burden or psychosocial distress during the course of their illness. In response, KFSHRC provides comprehensive palliative care services focused on pain control, symptom relief, psychological support, and quality-of-life preservation for both patients and their families, delivered across inpatient and outpatient settings.Within this integrated framework, KFSHRC has also introduced a dedicated palliative care initiative for adolescents and young adults, addressing an age group that is often underserved by traditional pediatric or adult palliative models. The program responds to the specific medical, emotional, and social challenges faced by patients between the ages of 14 and 40, offering tailored support that reflects their stage of life and treatment journey.Palliative care services at KFSHRC were first established in the early 1990s, making the hospital among the pioneers of this discipline in Saudi Arabia. Since then, the program has continued to evolve, expanding its scope while contributing to clinical practice, education, and research, and supporting the integration of palliative care across oncology and other specialty services.By positioning palliative care as an integral part of comprehensive cancer treatment, KFSHRC reinforces a patient-centered approach that prioritizes dignity, comfort, and coordinated care throughout all stages of illness.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

