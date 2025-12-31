KFSHRC Operates One of the Region’s Largest Pediatric Stem Cell Transplant Programs

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre continues to play a leading regional role in pediatric stem cell transplantation through a highly specialized program serving children with malignant and non-malignant diseases, inherited blood disorders, immunodeficiencies, and metabolic conditions.The Pediatric Stem Cell Transplant Program performs approximately 130 transplants annually for patients from birth to under 14 years of age, following internationally accredited clinical and quality standards to ensure patient safety, donor protection, and product integrity.To expand access to transplantation, the program has developed a robust alternative donor strategy that includes partially matched, haploidentical, and unrelated donors. This expansion has increased treatment opportunities for patients without fully matched donors and reflects the program’s growing clinical and organizational maturity.A dedicated transplant data center maintains comprehensive records of all transplant cases dating back to 1993, covering more than 2,900 patients. These data support long-term follow-up, continuous outcome evaluation, and benchmarking against international reference centers.Education and research are integral to the program’s mission. Through structured fellowship training and active research participation, the program contributes to advancing clinical practice and knowledge exchange in stem cell transplantation and pediatric hematologic malignancies.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

