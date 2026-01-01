KFSHRC Strengthens Integrated Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Care

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre continues to strengthen its position as a leading referral center for pediatric hematology and oncology through a comprehensive care model built on multidisciplinary expertise and highly specialized clinical programs.The Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Department receives approximately 350 newly diagnosed cases annually among children under the age of 14, including leukemia, lymphomas, solid tumors, neuro-oncology cases, and a wide spectrum of blood disorders. This patient volume places the center among the largest specialized pediatric oncology services in the region.Care is delivered through integrated clinical teams that include subspecialty physicians, surgeons, radiologists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, and genetic specialists. Advanced services include bone marrow transplantation, bone marrow aspiration with or without biopsy, lumbar puncture with or without intrathecal therapy, and genetic counseling in collaboration with metabolic and genetics services when clinically indicated.The department operates across four main divisions covering hematologic and lymphoid malignancies, stem cell transplantation, solid and neuro-oncology tumors, and non-malignant blood disorders. It also hosts a specialized program for histiocytic disorders, one of the largest of its kind globally, and oversees all stem cell transplants related to immunological disorders in coordination with the Immunology Department.Inpatient care is provided across specialized pediatric units with 70 dedicated beds, including treatment areas and intensive and high-dependency care units. These services are complemented by home healthcare and virtual clinics, enabling continuity of care for children across the Kingdom closer to their homes.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

